Abstract

Adolescence is a period of transition from childhood to adulthood, during which the individual undergoes significant biological, psychological, and social changes. The development of sexuality, though begins at conception, gets shaped during this period. The changes occurring differ in males and females not just in terms of biopsychosocial organization but sexual behavior and functioning as well. Adolescent sexuality is although highly acknowledged but is quite complex and needs in-depth understanding. Challenges faced by adolescents include being vulnerable to risky sexual behaviors, unprotected sex, nonconsensual sexual interactions, sexually transmitted infections, stigmatization from society, and so on. In developing countries such as India, adolescents deal with additional challenges with higher risk associated with early marriages, unplanned pregnancies, sexual abuse, patriarchy, and insufficient information regarding sexual behavior and risks. This article is an attempt to review the nuances of adolescent sexuality, particularly in developing countries, to ensure appropriate culturally sensitive yet scientifically sound intervention programs.

Language: en