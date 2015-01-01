Abstract

Aims: Given the global situation of coronary heart disease, which affects almost all important economic, political, social and even military aspects of all countries in the world, the discussion of the psychological effects of this disease is very important. The aim of this study was to evaluate the effectiveness of the online crisis intervention program on suicidal ideation in patients with Covid-19.

Materials & Methods: This was an applied study in terms of purpose and a quasi-experimental one in terms of method with pre-test-post-test design with a control group. The statistical population consisted of all patients with Covid-19 in Rasht, Iran in 2020, from which 30 people were selected using available sampling method and were randomly placed in the experimental group (15 people) and the control group (15 people) and responded to research tools including the Beck Suicide Scale Ideation) 1988). After that, the participants of the experimental group received 10 sessions of the online crisis intervention program per week, and after the intervention, both groups completed the research tool again. Data were analyzed using analysis of covariance.

Findings: The mean age of participants in the experimental group was 40.06±5.37 years while in the control group was 38.00±8.73 years. The mean score of suicidal ideation in the experimental group in the post-test stage (3.26±2.71) was lower than the control group (7.93±3.43), which was statistically significant in contrast to the pre-test stage (p<0.01). Considering the F values for post-test suicidal ideation (32.08) and their significance level (p<0.01), it was observed that the developed program was effective and was able to reduce suicidal ideation.

Conclusion: Teaching crisis management program to the people with Covid-19 can increase their control over stressful situations and reduce suicidal ideation. Therefore, according to the results, it is recommended that psychologists use this therapeutic approach to reduce the psychological problems of people with suicidal ideation.

