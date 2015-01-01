Abstract

Aims: Addiction to social networks and mental maltreatment are related to suicidal thoughts in adolescents. However, the mediating role of mindfulness in this relationship is unclear. The present study investigated the structural model of suicidal ideation based on addiction to social networks and psychological maltreatment with mindfulness mediation in adolescents.

Materials and Methods: The present research method is descriptive and correlation type (structural equations). The statistical population of this research consisted of all male students in the second year of high school studying in public schools in Ardabil City in 2021. From this population, a sample of 170 people was selected using the available sampling method and responded to Beck's suicidal ideation, Turel's social network addiction, Brown's mindfulness and Nash's psychological maltreatment questionnaires. To analyze the data, structural equation modelling was used using SPSS 25 and smartpls.4 software.

Findings: 170 subjects with an average age of 15.19±1.29 years participated in this research. The results of the structural equation test showed that the coefficients of the direct path of psychological maltreatment on suicidal ideation (p=0.001; β=0.31) and the coefficients of the path of addiction to social networks on suicidal ideation (p=0.001; β= 0.54) was significant. The bootstrap significance test showed that mental maltreatment (p=0.003; β=0.26) and addiction to social networks (p=0.005; β=0.11) were significantly mediated by mindfulness.

Conclusion: The results of this study show that in addition to the direct effect of addiction to social networks and psychological maltreatment on suicidal ideation, mindfulness also acts as a mediating variable on the indirect effects of addiction to social networks and psychological maltreatment on suicidal ideation.

