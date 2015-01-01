Abstract

Among the vehicle to pedestrian collisions, 0.6％ of the casualties and 8.3％ of the fatalities involved pedestrians who were lying on the road. Therefore, developing a preventive measure for such type of collisions is required for reducing motor vehicle collision fatalities. The background of the collision involving pedestrians who were lying on the road was investigated using a database from the Institute for Traffic Accident Research and Data Analysis, Japan. Such collisions occurred more frequently in summer, and at weekends and night times, unlike other types of collisions. The 33.0％ of the victims lying on the road died, 30.8 ％ severely injured and 36.2％ mildly injured. Multivariate logistic regression analysis identified the following as major factors that positively influenced the fatalities: head or neck injuries; trunk injuries; trucks as offending vehicle; higher collision velocity; and hit-and-run cases. The following had a positive influence on severe injuries: trunk injuries; higher collision velocity; and hit-and-run cases. Decreasing the collision velocity, avoiding collisions to the head and neck or trunk, and preventing hit-and-run cases would be effective in reducing fatal or severe injuries to pedestrians lying on the road. Furthermore, it is important to identify pedestrians lying on the road for avoiding a collision. This could inform the development of safety systems for avoiding collisions with pedestrians lying on the road.



路上横臥が人対車両事故のなかに占める割合は、死傷者で0.6％、死亡者数で8.3％であるので、路上横臥者による事故低減を目指すことは喫緊の課題と考える。路上横臥による事故は8月、週末の深夜に多く発生する。市街地で多く発生し、死傷者は男性が多く、通行目的は飲食がもっとも多い。路上横臥者ではひき逃げ事故になることが多く致死率が高い。路上横臥による事故で死亡・重傷・軽傷となる割合はそれぞれ1/3程度であり、死亡に寄与する独立した因子は、週末、夜間の事故、ひき逃げ事故、乗用車に比べて大型車による事故、最低車高が18cm未満の車両による事故、高速度の衝突、四肢に比較して頭頸部や体幹に損傷を負うこと、高齢である。また、重傷に寄与する独立した因子として、夜間の事故、高速度の衝突、最低車高が18cm未満の車両による事故、ひき逃げ事故、四肢に比較して頭頸部や体幹に損傷を負うことがあげられる。衝突速度を下げること、体幹部の損傷を避けること、ひき逃げを予防することは、路上横臥者における死亡および重傷事故予防に有用と考えられる。また、路上横臥事故は夏の深夜、週末の市街地で多く発生することから、見回りを徹底して路上横臥者を早期に発見する取り組みが必要である。さらに、事故を回避できる車載システムの実用化が今後望まれる。

