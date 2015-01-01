|
Sugimoto T, Moriyama T, Fukuda T. J. Japan Soc. Safety Eng. 2022; 61(3): 177-185.
Vernacular Title
日本の安全文化は国際慣行とどこが違ったか
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society for Safety Engineering)
Abstract
|
Until the Fukushima nuclear accident, Japan's safety culture was said to be inconsistent with international practice and lacking. For a period from 1986, the Space Shuttle Challenger, nuclear Chernobyl, and Space Shuttle Columbia accidents shook Western society, and the shocks made them move toward a culture of safety. In the case of Japan, the three accidents and the resulting indifference to safety culture left an important part of safety assurance blank for about 25 years until the Fukushima nuclear accident. There are five barriers to understanding safety culture. In particular, having a legitimate interest in regulatory administration, resolving conflicts between engineers responsible for specialized technology and managers responsible for management, and allowing individuals to think and act for themselves and take responsibility for their own results. There is the issue of "establishment of individuality". [via Google Translate]
Language: ja
個人の重要性; 安全文化; 科学技術の安全確保; 経営者と技術者の相反; 規制行政