Abstract

Female gender is generally less associated with aggressive behavior and violent offending than male gender. Therefore, most studies on violence and (re-)offending include only men. However, it is crucial to better understand pathways to female offending in order to enable efficient psychological interventions and risk assessment in women. Well-established risk factors for aggressive behavior include alcohol use disorder (AUD) and other substance use disorders (SUDs). We retrospectively analyzed the association of AUD and other SUDs with violent offending and reoffending in a sample of female offenders (N = 334) in a forensic treatment facility. In total, 72% of the patients with an AUD had committed a violent crime leading to admission, whereas only 19% of those with other SUDs had. Over 70% of the participants with AUD had a family history of AUD, and over 83% had experienced physical violence in adulthood. Rates of AUD and other SUDs did not differ regarding aggressive behavior during inpatient treatment, while the risk of reoffending with a violent crime after discharge was nine times higher in patients with an AUD than in those with other SUDs. Our results indicate that AUD is a significant risk factor for violent offending and reoffending in women. A familial background of AUD and a history of physical abuse increase the probability for both AUD and offending, suggesting a possible interaction between (epi-)genetic and environmental factors. The comparable rates of aggression during inpatient treatment in patients with AUD and other SUDs indicate that abstinence is a protective factor for violence.

