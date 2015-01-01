Abstract

BACKGROUND: Morbidity and mortality from road traffic crashes are steadily increasing globally and they remain a major public health challenge. This burden is disproportionately borne by low-and middle-income countries, especially Sub-Saharan Africa where motorcycle helmet use is low and where there are challenges of affordability and availability of standard helmets. We sought to assess the availability and cost of helmets in retail outlets in northern Ghana.



METHODS: A market survey of 408 randomly sampled automobile-related retail outlets in Tamale, northern Ghana was conducted. Multivariable logistic regression was used to identify factors associated with helmet availability and gamma regression was used to identify factors associated with their cost.



RESULTS: Helmets were available in 233 (57.1%) of surveyed retail outlets. On multivariable logistic regression, street vendors were 48% less likely and motorcycle repair shops 86% less likely to sell helmets than automobile/motorcycle shops. Outlets outside the Central Business District were 46% less likely to sell helmets than outlets inside that district. Nigerian retailers were five times more likely to sell helmets than Ghanaian retailers. Median helmet cost was 8.50 USD. Helmet cost decreased by 16% at street vendors, 21% at motorcycle repair shops, and 25% at outlets run by the owner. The cost increased by older age of retailer (1% per year of age), education level of retailer (12% higher for secondary education, 56% higher for tertiary education, compared to basic education), and sex (14% higher for male retailer).



CONCLUSION: Motorcycle helmets were available in some retail outlets in northern Ghana. Efforts to improve helmet availability should address outlets in which they are less commonly sold, including street vendors, motorcycle repair shops, outlets run by Ghanaians, and outlets outside the Central Business District.

