Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Civilian craniocerebral firearm injuries are extremely lethal. Management includes aggressive resuscitation, early surgical intervention when indicated, and management of intracranial pressure. Patient neurological status and imaging features should be used to guide management and the degree of intervention. Pediatric craniocerebral firearm injuries have a higher survival rate, but are much rarer, especially in children under 15 years old. This paucity of data underscores the importance of reviewing pediatric craniocerebral firearm injuries to determine best practices in surgical and medical management. CASE PRESENTATION: A 2-year-old female was admitted after suffering a gunshot wound to the left frontal lobe. Upon initial evaluation, the patient displayed agonal breathing and fixed pupils with a GCS score of 3. CT imaging showed a retained ballistic projectile in the right temporal-parietal region with bifrontal hemorrhages, subarachnoid blood, and a 5-mm midline shift. The injury was deemed nonsurvivable and non-operable; thus, treatment was primarily supportive. Upon removal of the endotracheal tube, the patient began breathing spontaneously and improved clinically to a GCS score of 10-12. On hospital day 8, she underwent cranial reconstruction with neurosurgery. Her neurological status continued to improve, and she was able to communicate and follow commands but retained notable left-sided hemiplegia with some left-sided movement. On hospital day 15, she was deemed safe for discharge to acute rehabilitation.

