Abstract

There has been conflicting data on the relationship between burn severity and psychological outcomes. The present study aims to characterize the baseline psychosocial disposition of adults attending outpatient burn clinic at a large urban safety net hospital, as well as the impact of clinical course on self-reported psychosocial well-being. Adult patients attending outpatient burn clinic completed survey questions from the National Institutes of Health Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System Managing Chronic Conditions: Self-Efficacy for Managing Social Interactions (SEMSI-4) and Managing Emotions (SEME). Sociodemographic variables were collected from surveys and retrospective chart review. Clinical variables included total body surface area burned, initial hospital length of stay, surgical history, and days since injury. Poverty level was estimated by U.S. census data using patient's home ZIP code. Scores on SEME-4 and SEMSI-4 were compared to the population mean by one-sample T-test, and independent variables evaluated for associations with managing emotions and social interactions by Tobit regression while adjusting for demographic variables. The 71 burn patients surveyed had lower scores in SEMSI-4 (mean=48.0, p=.041) but not SEME-4 (mean=50.9, p=.394) versus the general population. Marital status and neighborhood poverty level were associated with SEMSI-4, while length of stay and % total body surface area burned were associated with SEME-4. Patients who are single or from poorer neighborhoods may have difficulty interacting with their environment after burn injury and need extra social support. Prolonged hospitalization and increased severity of burn injury may have more impact on emotional regulation; these patients may benefit from psychotherapy during recovery.

Language: en