Abstract

Contrary to the widely held notion that death by firearms is a predominantly urban issue, gun violence likely impacts all US communities, in comparably negative ways, albeit via different mechanisms, across the rural-urban continuum.1 Despite the pervasive nature of gun violence, high rates of gun homicide in urban centers have been the sole focus of many policy makers and used as justification to loosen gun laws.2 Variation in firearm mortality between urban and rural settings has key legislative, judicial, treatment, and prevention implications. This cross-sectional time-series study examines the variability in firearm mortality risk by county type across the full rural-urban continuum in the US.

Language: en