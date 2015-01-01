Abstract

Alcohol Use Disorders (AUD) is characterized by compulsion-like alcohol drinking (CLAD), where intake despite negative consequences can be a major clinical obstacle. With few treatment options available for AUD, there is a significant need for novel therapies. The noradrenergic system is an important hub for regulating stress responses and maladaptive drives for alcohol. Studies have shown that drugs targeting α1 adrenenergic receptors (ARs) may represent a pharmacological treatment for pathological drinking. However, the involvement of β ARs for treating human drinking has received scant investigation, and thus we sought to provide pre-clinical validation for possible AR utility for CLAD by analyzing whether β AR antagonists propranolol (β1/2), betaxolol (β1), and ICI, 118,551 (β2) impacted CLAD and alcohol-only drinking (AOD) in male Wistar rats. We found that the highest dose of propranolol tested systemically (10 mg/kg) reduced alcohol drinking, while 5 mg/kg propranolol reduced drinking with a trend to impact CLAD more than AOD, and with no effects of 2.5 mg/kg. Betaxolol (2.5 mg/kg) also decreased drinking, while ICI 118.551 had no effects. Also, while AR compounds might have utility for AUD, they can also lead to undesirable side effects. Here, a combination of ineffective doses of propranolol and prazosin reduced both CLAD and AOD. Finally, we investigated the effect of propranolol and betaxolol in two brain areas related to pathological drinking, the anterior insula (aINS) and medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC). Surprisingly, propranolol (1-10 μg) in aINS or mPFC did not affect CLAD or AOD. Together, our findings provide new pharmacological insights into noradrenergic regulation of alcohol consumption, which may inform AUD therapy.

