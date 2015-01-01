Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depression is a common mental illness affecting majority of the world's population. However, evidence has shown that undergraduates are at an even higher risk compared to the general population, of developing depression due to the various challenges they face during that period. Suicide has been discovered to be the second leading cause of death among young people. Suicide ideation has been proven to be a predictor for not only suicide attempts but also completed suicides. Therefore, the aim of this study was to assess depression and suicidal ideation among undergraduates in the state tertiary institutions in Lagos, Nigeria.



METHOD: This study was a descriptive, cross-sectional study carried out among undergraduates in two state tertiary institutions in Lagos, Nigeria using self-administered questionnaire. A total of 750 respondents were recruited using the multistage sampling technique. Data was analysed using SPSS version 27 and the level of significance was set at p -value < 0.05.



RESULTS: The survey was conducted among undergraduates in the two state tertiary institutions in Lagos State: Lagos State University (48.3%) and Lagos State Polytechnic (51.7%). The mean age of the respondents was 21.5 (2.7) years. Majority of the respondents were females (54%), single (98.1%), Christians (70.3%), and the source of income of majority of the students was parents (72.8%). From the case vignette used in the questionnaire, 47.6% of the respondents were able to correctly identify depression. The prevalence of depression and suicidal ideation in this study was 22.5% and 21.6% respectively. Depression was statistically significantly associated with suicidal ideation (p <.001). Risk factors that were statistically significantly associated with depression and suicidal ideation were low self-esteem (p <.001), intake of recreational drugs (p <.001), alcohol dependence (p <.001), and positive history of bullying (p <.001).



CONCLUSION AND RECOMMENDATIONS: The proportion of respondents with good knowledge of depression was not satisfactory. A strong relationship was found between depression and suicidal ideation indicating that people with depression are at a high risk of having suicidal ideation. Risk factors that were associated with depression and suicidal ideation were bullying, low self-esteem, intake of recreational drugs, alcohol dependence, poor academic performance, sexual assault and being hit by a partner. More works need to be done by the government and non-governmental organisations, school administration and parents to increase the awareness on the symptoms and manifestations of depression and reduce the burden created by some of the risk factors identified in this study to combat depression and suicidal ideation.

