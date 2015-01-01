Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to examine how marital status, occupational status, and individual personality influence suicidal ideation and suicide attempts among Korean middle-aged adults, and explore the effects of their interaction.



METHODS: A total of 2,464 middle-aged adults were surveyed about suicidality in the past year (1-year suicidality). Participants' current marital and occupational status, including other demographic and clinical variables were investigated. Personality traits were assessed using the Big Five Inventory. The dependent variable was the presence of 1-year suicidality. Independent variables were current marital and occupational status. Generalized linear model (GLM) analysis was performed to adjust for other covariates.



RESULTS: The group with 1-year suicidality had significantly lower income. It had a lower proportion of full-time employment, and higher percentages of part-time employment and unemployment. The GLM analysis results showed that marital and occupational status had no significant association with 1-year suicidality. Neuroticism and openness were positively associated with 1-year suicidality, whereas conscientiousness and extraversion had a negative association. Interactions between marital status and neuroticism, conscientiousness, and occupational status were significant.



CONCLUSION: Individualized social and psychological interventions for suicide prevention are required according to individual personality traits.

