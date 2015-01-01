SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Duah E. Adolescents (Basel) 2023; 3(2): 228-239.

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

10.3390/adolescents3020017

unavailable

Researchers from Western countries and Asia have documented that bullying victimization positively predicts juvenile delinquency. Other researchers have reported that social support considerably reduces adolescent offending. However, little is known about the role of social support in the association between bullying victimization and teenage delinquency. This study investigated the moderating effect of social support on the relationship between bullying victimization and juvenile delinquency in Ghanaian schools. Data for this research were drawn from the 2012 Global School-Based Student Health Survey. Negative binomial regression was used to analyze the data. The results revealed that bullying victimization significantly predicted adolescent delinquency. In addition, physical bullying significantly increased teenage offending. Moreover, parental and school support meaningfully reduced antisocial behavior. Finally, social support did not moderate the effect of bullying victimization on delinquency. The limitations and policy implications of this study are discussed.


bullying; delinquency; social support; victimization

