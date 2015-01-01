|
Uysal J, Chitle P, Akinola M, Kennedy C, Tumusiime R, McCarthy P, Gautsch L, Lundgren R. Adolescents (Basel) 2023; 3(2): 199-211.
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
unavailable
BACKGROUND: Violence against children (VAC) is a global epidemic rooted in gender norms. One of the most common forms of VAC is school-related gender-based violence (SRGBV). Research has shown the promise of social media to shift norms underlying abusive behaviors, but, to-date, no studies have reported on social media norms-shifting interventions to prevent SRGBV by teachers. This study describes lessons learned from a pilot social-media intervention to shift social norms among Ugandan teachers to promote gender equity and reduce SRGBV.
Language: en
gender discrimination; school-related gender-based violence; social media; social norms; violence against children