Citation
Koris A, Giuffrida M, Anderson K, Shalouf H, Saley I, Marei A, Seff I, Deitch J, Stark L. Adolescents (Basel) 2023; 3(1): 153-172.
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

Abstract
Household violence poses a significant threat to the physical and mental health of adolescent girls. In conflict-affected communities, increased stresses to safety, security, health, and livelihoods may heighten this risk. While it is widely evidenced that the caregiver-child relationship can increase or protect against girls' risk of violence, less is known about the role of male siblings. Sibling Support for Adolescent Girls in Emergencies (SSAGE) used whole-family support programming to synchronously engage adolescent girls, their male siblings, and their caregivers in conflict-affected communities in Jordan and Niger, using gender-transformative approaches to explore the impacts of gender norms, power, and violence and encourage support and emotional connection. We conducted qualitative research activities, including focus group discussions, participatory group activities, and in-depth, paired, and key informant interviews with 469 SSAGE participants and program facilitators to explore SSAGE's impact on the male-female sibling dyad in both settings. The multi-stakeholder team used a collaborative thematic analysis approach to identify emergent themes.

Keywords
adolescent girls; conflict; evaluation; family functioning; gender-based violence; gender-transformative; household violence; mental health; refugees; well-being