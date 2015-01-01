Abstract

The Zambian alcohol industry continues to facilitate increasing alcohol purchasing and consumption despite high rates of poverty. Data from the 2006 and 2015 Living Conditions Monitoring Surveys were analyzed to examine relationships between selfreported poverty status, alcohol purchasing, and alcohol expenditure stratified by rural-urban status. Across all poverty levels in 2006 and among the moderately poor in 2015, rural households purchased alcohol at similar or greater levels compared to urban households. Overall alcohol purchasing decreased; however, significant differences in alcohol expenditure from 2006 to 2015 were observed among rural (p = 0.014) and urban (p = 0.009) drinkers. Research is needed, to better understand driving factors for alcohol use and to provide targeted prevention and treatment programs in rural Zambia.

