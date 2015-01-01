Abstract

Despite high levels of alcohol-related injury in South Africa, there are no screening and brief intervention (SBI) programs in any hospital trauma centres. We conducted semistructured interviews with 16 trauma centre staff (8 doctors, 7 nurses, 1 social worker) focused on barriers and enablers to the future implementation of a SBI program. Data were analysed using thematic analysis. Perceived barriers included time constraints and injury treatment as priority, with the central barrier being inadequate funding. Enablers included the support of senior staff, and training. These findings can be used to support the successful implementation of a SBI program in South African trauma centres, with the purpose of reducing high rates of risky alcohol use and related injury recidivism.

Language: en