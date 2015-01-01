|
Sciacca B, Mazzone A, O'Higgins Norman J. Aggress. Violent Behav. 2023; 69: e101812.
unavailable
Cyberbullying victimisation is a form of abuse through electronic means that can have a negative impact on the mental health of young people. Ethnic minority youth might be particularly affected by the impact of cyberbullying victimisation, as it cumulates with other life stressors. The present systematic review aimed to explore the mental health outcomes of cyberbullying victimisation among ethnic minority young people. A database search was conducted on PsycInfo, Academic Search Complete, ERIC, Scopus, and Web of Science. A total of 1258 articles was scanned, and 26 papers met the eligibility criteria for this review. A quality assessment of the eligible studies was carried out. Sample size of the included studies ranged between 118 and 15,425; most studies were quantitative and only 9 adopted a longitudinal design.
Language: en
Anxiety; Cyberbullying; Cybervictimisation; Depression; Ethnic minorities; Mental health