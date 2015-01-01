|
Citation
|
Schippers EE, Smid WJ, Hoogsteder LM, Planting CHM, de Vogel V. Aggress. Violent Behav. 2023; 69: e101813.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Sexual interest in children is an important factor contributing to sexual (re)offending against children. The current state of research makes it difficult to conclude if people with pedophilia are overly interested in children, or have lower interest in adults, or both. This is relevant knowledge in treatment for preventing sexual (re)offenses against children. This study aimed to systematically analyze sexual interest in both children and adults in samples of men with pedophilia and comparison groups. A total of 55 studies (N = 8465) were included in four meta-analyses and a systematic review. Most included studies considered people who had sexually offended against children (PSOC; nPSOC = 5213).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Meta-analysis; Pedophilia; Sexual interest; Sexual offenses against children; Sexual preference; Systematic review