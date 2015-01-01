Abstract

Although some studies showed the beneficial effects of physical activity interventions on aggression among children and adolescents, the current literature is inconclusive regarding various physical activity interventions and aggression subtypes. Therefore, we conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to examine the effects of physical activity on total aggression and its subtypes, considering the differing effects on different age groups and gender. Fifteen studies were included, involving 2003 participants in this review. The meta-analysis revealed a modest pooled effect of physical activity on aggression with others-reported measures (Hedges' g = −0.28), and medium-to-large effect sizes of physical activity intervention on total aggression score (g = −0.49) and hostility (g = −0.83) among participants with aggressive tendency. However, the effects of physical activity on aggression and its subscales with self-reported measures, and the differences between subgroups (such as ages, gender, intervention types) were non-significant. These findings indicate that physical activity can be effective in reducing aggression as reported by others, especially regarding anger and hostility subscales, and among participants with aggressive tendency. High quality intervention trails are necessary to achieve more detailed understanding of physical activity reducing aggression among children and adolescents.

Language: en