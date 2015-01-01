|
Citation
|
TenEyck MF, Knox KN, El Sayed SA. Am. J. Crim. Justice 2023; 48(1): 193-217.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, College of Law Enforcement, Eastern Kentucky University, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Although prior research has examined the link between having an absent biological father and self-reported delinquency, few studies have assessed the influence of the timing of paternal absence (i.e., the child's age when father leaves) on delinquency and adult criminal behavior. Using data from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health (Add Health), the present study examines this relationship to determine whether the timing of biological father absence impacts delinquency, adult criminal behavior, and arrest across the life course.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Absent father; Add Health; Adolescence; Arrest; Criminal behavior; Delinquency; Family structure