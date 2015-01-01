Abstract

General strain theory (GST) argues that experiencing strain is related to criminal behavior through experiencing negative emotional states. Although differences in these negative emotional states have been highlighted as a key way to understand gender differences in crime, it still remains unclear how these negative emotions may operate differently by gender in the relationship between strain and offending. Drawing on a longitudinal sample of Korea n youth, this study uses cross-lagged dynamic panel modeling to estimate the effects of two forms of negative emotions on the relationship between victimization and delinquency for boys and girls.



RESULTS revealed that victimization was related to increased anger and depression and subsequent delinquency for both genders, and that the effects of victimization on delinquency were reduced when anger and depression were considered. We also found the gendered interactive effects of strain and negative affect on delinquent coping, which may be due to gendered socialization. Theoretical and policy implications were discussed.

