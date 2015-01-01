|
Kim J, Leban L, Lee Y, Jennings WG. Am. J. Crim. Justice 2023; 48(2): 444-462.
Copyright © 2023, College of Law Enforcement, Eastern Kentucky University, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group
General strain theory (GST) argues that experiencing strain is related to criminal behavior through experiencing negative emotional states. Although differences in these negative emotional states have been highlighted as a key way to understand gender differences in crime, it still remains unclear how these negative emotions may operate differently by gender in the relationship between strain and offending. Drawing on a longitudinal sample of Korea n youth, this study uses cross-lagged dynamic panel modeling to estimate the effects of two forms of negative emotions on the relationship between victimization and delinquency for boys and girls.
