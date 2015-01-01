|
Obrębska M, Kleka P. Anxiety Stress Coping 2023; 36(3): 382-397.
35561064
Abstract
Background and Objectives Anxiety is a dominant emotion in schizophrenia. It is most often diagnosed by questionnaire-based methods. In this study, it was decided to analyse the utterances of patients with schizophrenia for the occurrence of lexical indicators of anxiety, which are a good predictor of experienced anxiety and lie beyond the subject's control.Design The indicators most frequently described in the literature and considered to be of the most significant diagnostic value were selected: first-person pronouns and verbs; causal expressions and conjunctions; affirmative and negative particles; and dogmatic expressions. It was assumed that more of these would appear in the utterances of people with schizophrenia than in the utterances of healthy subjects.
anxiety; lexical indicators of anxiety; Paranoid schizophrenia; qualitative analysis