Abstract

Recent developments in wearable technologies have allowed for device-based capture of alcohol concentration among participants in their natural environments. Currently, the Continuous Alcohol Monitor from SCRAM systems (SCRAM-CAM) is the most extensively studied and validated transdermal alcohol concentration (TAC) sensor. However, there has been relatively little work focusing on its acceptability from the participants' perspective. In the current study, we assess the user experience of the SCRAM-CAM anklet in a sample of 222 regularly heavy drinking young adults (M age = 22.3) who wore the anklet in their natural environments for six five 24-hour periods spanning six consecutive days. Differences in the anklet user experience were measured along a number of dimensions, and differences were tested by sex at birth, white/non-white racial/ethnic group membership, and alcohol use disorder (AUD) risk (measured through Alcohol Use Disorder Identification Test [AUDIT] scores). Males and females differed significantly on six of the eight acceptability items, with males showing more positive responses towards the anklet than females. No differences were found by white/non-white racial/ethnic groups nor AUD risk.



RESULTS suggest positive levels of acceptability towards the device overall while in natural environments, further validating the usage of the device in studies that measure alcohol consumption among different groups, including those with high levels of alcohol consumption. Researchers should take into consideration the different levels of burden or discomfort in male versus female participants when using the device.

