Citation
Speed S, Ward RM, Budd K, Branscum P, Barrios V, Miljkovic K. Alcohol 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37105336
Abstract
College drinkers commonly report blacking out (i.e., alcohol-induced amnesia), and those who drink with the intention to blackout are at risk for harmful consequences. Drunkorexia (i.e., restriction of calories on planned drinking days) is a high-risk behavior potentially associated with blacking out. Informed by the Theory of Planned Behavior (TPB), this study explores blackout experiences and intentions to blackout association with drunkorexia. College students (n=2335) who primarily identified as female and White participated via an online survey. Participants received a $3 coupon for completion of the study. Consistent with the literature, 40% and 60.7% participants reported experiencing blackouts and drunkorexia respectively in the last year. Informed by the TPB, a structural equation model assessed if more frequency blackout experiences (IV) related to drunkorexia behaviors (DV1) and alcohol behaviors (DV2), and if there was a significant indirect effect through blackout intention. The model fit the data well (CFI=.98, TLI=.95) and suggests that more frequent blackout experiences relate to more drunkorexia experiences (R(2)=.04) and higher levels of alcohol consumption (R(2)=.44). In addition, the relationship between blackout experiences and drunkorexia flows through intentions to blackout (i.e., a significant indirect effect).
Language: en
Keywords
alcohol; theory of planned behavior; blackout; drunkorexia; intention to blackout