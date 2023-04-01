Abstract

College drinkers commonly report blacking out (i.e., alcohol-induced amnesia), and those who drink with the intention to blackout are at risk for harmful consequences. Drunkorexia (i.e., restriction of calories on planned drinking days) is a high-risk behavior potentially associated with blacking out. Informed by the Theory of Planned Behavior (TPB), this study explores blackout experiences and intentions to blackout association with drunkorexia. College students (n=2335) who primarily identified as female and White participated via an online survey. Participants received a $3 coupon for completion of the study. Consistent with the literature, 40% and 60.7% participants reported experiencing blackouts and drunkorexia respectively in the last year. Informed by the TPB, a structural equation model assessed if more frequency blackout experiences (IV) related to drunkorexia behaviors (DV1) and alcohol behaviors (DV2), and if there was a significant indirect effect through blackout intention. The model fit the data well (CFI=.98, TLI=.95) and suggests that more frequent blackout experiences relate to more drunkorexia experiences (R(2)=.04) and higher levels of alcohol consumption (R(2)=.44). In addition, the relationship between blackout experiences and drunkorexia flows through intentions to blackout (i.e., a significant indirect effect).



FINDINGS are consistent with TPB, which suggests intentions predict health behavior. Future interventions should consider modifying intentions and other possible TPB constructs to minimize high risk alcohol consumption and drunkorexia behaviors.

