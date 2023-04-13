Abstract

Suicide attempts among adolescents are common and can lead to death. The study aimed to determine the prevalence and factors associated with suicide attempts among secondary school-going adolescents in the Kilimanjaro region, northern Tanzania. The study used data from two repeated regional school-based student health surveys (RSHS), conducted in 2019 (Survey 1) and 2022 (Survey 2). Data were analyzed for secondary school students aged 13 to 17 years from four districts of the Kilimanjaro region. The study included 4188 secondary school-going adolescents: 3182 in Survey 1 and 1006 in Survey 2. The mean age in Survey 1 was 14 years and the median age in Survey 2 was 17 years (p < 0.001). The overall prevalence of suicide attempts was 3.3% (3.0% in Survey 1 and 4.2% in Survey 2). Female adolescents had higher odds of suicide attempts (aOR = 3.0, 95% CI 1.2-5.5), as did those who felt lonely (aOR = 2.0, 95% CI 1.0-3.6), had ever been worried (aOR = 1.9, 95% CI 1.0-3.5), or had ever been bullied (aOR = 2.2, 95% CI 1.2-4.1). Suicidal attempts are prevalent among secondary school-going adolescents in the Kilimanjaro region, northern Tanzania. In-school programs should be established to prevent such attempts.

Language: en