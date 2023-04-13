SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lv H, Li H. Behav. Sci. (Basel) 2023; 13(4).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/bs13040311

PMID

37102825

PMCID

PMC10135905

Abstract

Exposure to domestic violence (EDV) is a constant threat to social stability and global solidarity and may be associated with an increased risk of depression in later life. This study assessed the association between EDV during childhood and depressive symptoms in middle and older age. A total of 10,521 respondents obtained from the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study were enrolled in our analysis. Depressive symptoms were measured using the 10-item form of the Center for Epidemiological Studies Depression (CES-D) scale, and EDV included parental conflict and corporal punishment. A random-effects linear regression was used to assess associations. The results showed positive relationships between "not very often" (β = 0.862; 95% CI:0.512 to 1.211; p < 0.001), "sometimes" (β = 1.692; 95% CI:1.227 to 2.158; p < 0.001) and "often" (β = 2.143; 95% CI:1.299 to 2.987; p < 0.001) in parental conflict and the CES-D scores, compared with that of those reported "never" in parental conflict. Similarly, positive relationships between "sometimes" (β = 0.389; 95% CI:0.091 to 0.687; p = 0.011) and "often" (β = 1.892; 95% CI:1.372 to 2.413; p < 0.001) in corporal punishment and the CES-D scores were observed. EDV is associated with an increased risk of depression in later life. Future research could develop interventions that target EDV and explore the mechanisms in China to further decrease lifetime depression risk and improve the population's mental health.


Language: en

Keywords

depressive symptoms; domestic violence; corporal punishment; parental conflict

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print