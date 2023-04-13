Abstract

Exposure to domestic violence (EDV) is a constant threat to social stability and global solidarity and may be associated with an increased risk of depression in later life. This study assessed the association between EDV during childhood and depressive symptoms in middle and older age. A total of 10,521 respondents obtained from the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study were enrolled in our analysis. Depressive symptoms were measured using the 10-item form of the Center for Epidemiological Studies Depression (CES-D) scale, and EDV included parental conflict and corporal punishment. A random-effects linear regression was used to assess associations. The results showed positive relationships between "not very often" (β = 0.862; 95% CI:0.512 to 1.211; p < 0.001), "sometimes" (β = 1.692; 95% CI:1.227 to 2.158; p < 0.001) and "often" (β = 2.143; 95% CI:1.299 to 2.987; p < 0.001) in parental conflict and the CES-D scores, compared with that of those reported "never" in parental conflict. Similarly, positive relationships between "sometimes" (β = 0.389; 95% CI:0.091 to 0.687; p = 0.011) and "often" (β = 1.892; 95% CI:1.372 to 2.413; p < 0.001) in corporal punishment and the CES-D scores were observed. EDV is associated with an increased risk of depression in later life. Future research could develop interventions that target EDV and explore the mechanisms in China to further decrease lifetime depression risk and improve the population's mental health.

