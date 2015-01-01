Abstract

BACKGROUND: To identify differences in thoughts of suicide and symptoms of depression and anxiety by specialty among people presenting for care of physical symptoms, we analyzed data from routine mental health measurement in a small multispecialty practice and asked: 1. Are there any differences in suicidality (analyzed as an answer of 1 or greater or 2 or greater on the Patient Health Questionnaire [PHQ] question 9) in non-specialty and various types of specialty care? 2. Are there any factors-including specialty-associated with symptoms of depression (mean PHQ score), PHQ thresholds (greater than 0, 3 or greater, 10 or greater), Generalized Anxiety Disorder instrument [GAD] score of 3 or greater, and either GAD score 3 or greater or PHQ score 3 or greater? and 3. What factors are associated with referral to a social worker? METHODS: As part of routine specialty and non-specialty care, 13,211 adult patients completed a measure of symptoms of depression (PHQ) that included a question about suicidality and a measure of symptoms of anxiety (GAD). Factors associated with suicidality and symptoms of depression and anxiety at various thresholds, and visit with a social worker, were sought in multivariable models.



RESULTS: Accounting for potential confounding in multivariable analyses, a score higher than 0 on the suicidality question (present in 18% of people) was associated with men, younger age, English-speakers, and neurodegenerative specialty care. Symptoms of depression on their continuum and using various thresholds (28% of people had a PHQ score greater than 2) were associated with non-Spanish-speakers, younger age, women, and county insurance or Medicaid insurance. Care from the social worker was associated with PHQ score of 3 or greater and having any suicidal thoughts (score of 1 or greater on question 9) but was less common with Medicare or Commercial Insurance and less common in the unit treating cognitive decline.



CONCLUSION: The notable prevalence of symptoms of depression and suicidality among people presenting for care of physical symptoms across specialties and the relatively similar factors associated with suicidality, symptoms of depression, and symptoms of anxiety at various thresholds suggests that both non-specialty and specialty clinicians can be vigilant for opportunities for improved mental health. Increased recognition that people seeking care for physical symptoms often have mental health priorities has the potential to improve comprehensive care strategies, alleviate distress, and reduce suicide.

