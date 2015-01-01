|
Ramtin S, Carberry K, Correa M, Ring D, Alter C, Shanor D. Chronic Stress (Thousand Oaks) 2023; 7: e24705470231169106.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publications)
37101814
BACKGROUND: To identify differences in thoughts of suicide and symptoms of depression and anxiety by specialty among people presenting for care of physical symptoms, we analyzed data from routine mental health measurement in a small multispecialty practice and asked: 1. Are there any differences in suicidality (analyzed as an answer of 1 or greater or 2 or greater on the Patient Health Questionnaire [PHQ] question 9) in non-specialty and various types of specialty care? 2. Are there any factors-including specialty-associated with symptoms of depression (mean PHQ score), PHQ thresholds (greater than 0, 3 or greater, 10 or greater), Generalized Anxiety Disorder instrument [GAD] score of 3 or greater, and either GAD score 3 or greater or PHQ score 3 or greater? and 3. What factors are associated with referral to a social worker? METHODS: As part of routine specialty and non-specialty care, 13,211 adult patients completed a measure of symptoms of depression (PHQ) that included a question about suicidality and a measure of symptoms of anxiety (GAD). Factors associated with suicidality and symptoms of depression and anxiety at various thresholds, and visit with a social worker, were sought in multivariable models.
self-harm; GAD; PHQ; symptoms of depression; thoughts of suicide