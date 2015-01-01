|
Citation
|
Strosser S. Clin. J. Sport. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Canadian Academy of Sport Medicine, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37104869
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this literature review was to analyze, understand, and disclose prior empirical findings about the injury risks associated with youth sport specialization. DATA SOURCES: Articles were included in this review if they examined the association between youth sport specialization status and injury. Nine articles from 5 journals met these criteria. All articles summarized the findings of cross-sectional (N = 5) or cohort studies (N = 4). MAIN RESULTS: Each article included in this review indicated that specialized youth athletes are more susceptible to injury. Only 5 studies assessed the injury risks linked to specialization independent of sport training volume. These studies produced contradictory results.
Language: en