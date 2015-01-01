Abstract

Background Unintentional injuries are the leading preventable cause of mortality across different demographics. This study aims to assess the prevalence, severity, contributing factors, and clinical outcomes of unintentional injuries among adolescent patients.



METHODS A retrospective study was conducted using the charts of patients admitted with unintentional injuries (motor vehicle accidents (MVA), falls, pedestrian injuries, burns, etc.) to the emergency department (ED) from January 2016 to December 2018 at a level-one trauma center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A total of 721 patients' charts were reviewed, but only 52 patients were consecutively included as per the definition of an adolescent. All variables, including severity and outcome, were assessed.



RESULTS The overall prevalence of unintentional injuries was 7.2 per 100 adolescent patients. The most common cause of unintentional injury were MVAs, which were reported in 35 (71%), with head and neck region injuries among 38 (73%) patients. The overall mortality was noted at 10 per 52 (19%) patients. The mean Injury Severity Score (ISS) score was 17.81±12.76. The patients who stayed longer in the ED were not associated with pelvic and lower extremity injuries, with a p-value=0.008. The ISS was the significant predictor of mortality, with an odds ratio (OR) of 1.6, a confidence interval (CI) of 1.02-2.65, and a p-value=0.04.



CONCLUSION MVAs were the main cause of unintentional injuries among adolescents. Future recommendation plans for adolescents should include stricter implementation of road traffic laws to control this early, preventable death among adolescents.

