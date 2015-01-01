Abstract

INTRODUCTION: It is largely unknown whether adverse effects experienced from recreational drug use affect willingness to use again. This study determined whether adverse effects from select party drugs affect reported willingness to use again in the next month among a high-risk population-people who attend electronic dance music parties at nightclubs or dance festivals.



METHODS: Adults (age ≥ 18) entering nightclubs/festivals were surveyed in New York City in 2018-2022 (n = 2981). Participants were asked about past-month use of common party drugs (cocaine, ecstasy, lysergic acid diethylamide [LSD] and ketamine), whether they had experienced a harmful or very unpleasant effect after use in the past 30 days, and whether they intend to use again in the next 30 days if offered by a friend. The relationship between having experienced an adverse outcome and willingness to use again was examined in a bivariable and multivariable manner.



RESULTS: Experiencing an adverse effect after past-month cocaine (adjusted prevalence ratio [aPR] = 0.58, 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.35-0.95) or ecstasy use (aPR = 0.45, 95% CI 0.25-0.80) was associated with lower risk for willingness to use again. Adverse effects related to LSD use were related to lower risk of being willing to use again in the bivariable model, but in multivariable models, risk was not attenuated for willingness to use LSD or ketamine again.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: Personally experienced adverse effects can deter willingness to use certain party drugs again in this high-risk population. Interventions targeting cessation of recreational party drug use can likely benefit from focusing on deleterious effects of use that have been experienced.

