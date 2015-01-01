Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Playing with toys contributes significantly to the cognitive, physical, and social development of children. Certain toys, unfortunately, carry the potential for serious craniofacial injury. There is a gap in the literature regarding the comprehensive assessment of toy-related craniofacial injuries. By studying mechanisms of injury and ensuing trauma, our goal is to encourage innovative design and educate caregivers, health care workers, and the Consumer Product Safety Commission on risk mitigation and prevention.



METHODS AND MATERIALS: The National Electronic Injury Surveillance System Database was queried to analyze toy-related craniofacial injuries that occurred in children (ages 0-10) between 2011 and 2020.



RESULTS: Approximately 881,000 injuries occurred over a 10-year span. Children ages 1 to 5 sustained most injuries, peaking at age 2 (16.3%). Males were injured 1.95 times more frequently than females. Injured sites included the face (43.7%), head (29.7%), mouth (13.5%), ears (6.9%), and eyes (6.2%). The top diagnoses were lacerations (40.4%), foreign bodies (16.2%), internal injuries (15.8%), and contusions (15.8%). The most common causes were scooters (13%), balls (6.9%), toy vehicles excluding riding toys (6.3%), building sets (4.4%), and tricycles (3%).



DISCUSSION: This study identifies toys that most frequently cause craniofacial injuries in children. These results provide new information about types of play that should be supervised, and this data helps anticipate injury profiles seen in emergency settings. Future research should study why the products identified are strongly associated with injuries, so safety features can be optimized and designs appropriately altered.

