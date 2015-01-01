Abstract

This study aimed to understand the heterogeneity of school violence experiences among South Korean youth, explicitly examining how each type of violence experienced transitions into different reporting behaviors. A latent profile analysis was conducted to classify different types of violence victimization and reporting behaviors, followed by a latent transition analysis, which contributed to an understanding of the relationships between profiles of violence and reporting. The influence of social support on reporting victimization was further examined. The results are as follows. First, school violence victimization experience was divided into five profiles: cyber violence-oriented (7.0%), ostracization-oriented (8.9%), verbal violence-oriented (41.8%), high-level of multiple-violence (2.8%), and medium-level of multiple-violence (39.5%). Second, reporting behavior was divided into four profiles: reporting to family and teachers (14.7%), reporting to family, teachers, and friends (11.0%), actively reporting (1.5%), and passively coping (72.8%). Third, students showed the highest probability of passively reporting, while the probability of actively reporting was low for all victimization profiles. Fourth, support from family and friends positively correlated with reporting violence, while support from teachers did not. The findings confirm that reporting violence may vary depending on the type of school violence victimization, implying that different types of violence need to be mitigated in distinct ways. Additionally, the study's result regarding the influence of social support suggests that school counselors and practitioners need to develop ways to facilitate violence reporting in schools.

