|
Citation
|
Nightingale SD. J. Interpers. Violence 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37102595
|
Abstract
|
Federal law in the United States mandates that institutions of higher education address sexual assault within their communities. Colleges and universities have increasingly hired full-time professionals to manage response efforts, including campus-based victim advocates. Campus-based advocates provide emotional support, help students access and understand report options, and ensure students receive appropriate accommodations. Very little is known about the experience or perceptions of campus-based victim advocates. In this study, 208 professional campus-based advocates from across the United States completed an anonymous online survey focused on their perceptions of campus response to sexual assault. Multiple regression analysis was applied to investigate how psychosocial factors (burnout, secondary trauma, and compassion satisfaction) and organizational factors (perceptions of leadership, organizational support, and community relational health) were associated with advocate perceptions of institutional response to sexual assault.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Title IX; campus climate; sexual assault response; victim advocates