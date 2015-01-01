SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Beal JA. MCN Am. J. Matern. Child Nurs. 2023; 48(3): e169.

(Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/NMC.0000000000000906

37101331

Recent evidence indicates that there is a significant risk of short-term and long-term head injuries among high school American football players. Our pediatric nursing expert, Dr. Beal, summarizes the evidence and suggests how nurses can advocate for safer adolescent football practices.


Adolescent; Humans; *Brain Concussion/prevention & control; *Craniocerebral Trauma/etiology/prevention & control; *Football/injuries

