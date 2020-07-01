Abstract

A record number of 2,912 drug overdose deaths occurred in Maryland during the 12-month period July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021. Illicitly manufactured fentanyl, fentanyl analogs, or both* were involved in 84% of these deaths.(†) Timely identification of illicit drug market changes (e.g., fentanyl rapidly replacing heroin) could improve the public health response, specifically communications about risks for novel psychoactive substances. During November 19, 2021-August 31, 2022, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)(§) tested 496 deidentified drug paraphernalia samples that staff members collected at eight Maryland syringe services programs (SSPs), also known as needle exchange programs,(¶) in partnership with the Maryland Department of Health Center for Harm Reduction Services (CHRS).** All test results were available within 48 hours. Among the 496 paraphernalia samples collected, 367 (74.0%) tested positive for an opioid, and 364 (99.2%) of these samples contained fentanyl or fentanyl analogs. Approximately four fifths of fentanyl-positive samples also tested positive for the veterinary medicine xylazine, a sedative that when combined with opioids might increase the potential for fatal respiratory depression and soft tissue infections when injected (1). For 248 of the 496 samples, SSP participants also completed a questionnaire about the drugs they had intended to purchase. Among the 212 participants who had intended to buy an opioid, 87.7% were exposed to fentanyl, fentanyl analogs, or both, and 85.8% were unknowingly exposed to xylazine.



RESULTS improved awareness of fentanyl and xylazine among SSP staff members and galvanized efforts to enhance SSPs' wound care services for participants experiencing soft tissue injuries possibly associated with injecting xylazine. Rapid analysis of drug paraphernalia can provide timely data on changing illicit drug markets that can be used to mitigate the harms of drug use more effectively.

Language: en