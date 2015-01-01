Abstract

Parents have an important role in the promotion of healthy adolescent behaviors that can influence positive developmental trajectories and health outcomes. Parental monitoring is a central component of the parent-child relationship with the potential to reduce adolescent risk behaviors. Data from CDC's 2021 nationally representative Youth Risk Behavior Survey were used to describe the prevalence of parental monitoring reported by U.S. high school students and examine associations between parental monitoring and adolescent behaviors and experiences. Behaviors and experiences included sexual behaviors, substance use, violence, and indicators of poor mental health. This report marks the first national assessment of parental monitoring among U.S. high school students. Point prevalence estimates and corresponding 95% CIs were generated in the bivariate analyses between parental monitoring and the outcomes, stratified by demographic characteristics (sex, race and ethnicity, sexual identity, and grade). Multivariable logistic regression analyses were conducted to estimate the main effects of parental monitoring (categorized as high = always or most of the time and low = never, rarely, or sometimes) for each outcome, controlling for all demographics. Overall, 86.4% of students reported that their parents or other adults in their family know where they are going or with whom they will be all or most of the time. Reports of high parental monitoring were protective for all risk behaviors and experiences, with models controlling for sex, race and ethnicity, sexual identity, and grade.



RESULTS highlight the need for public health professionals who develop public health interventions and programs to conduct further research on the relation between parental monitoring and student health outcomes.

