Abstract

Experiences of teen dating violence (TDV), sexual violence, and bullying during adolescence are all forms of interpersonal violence victimization (IVV) and are associated with health and behavioral issues during adulthood. Data from the nationally representative 2011-2021 Youth Risk Behavior Surveys were used to estimate the 2021 prevalence of IVV reported by U.S. high school students. IVV included past-year sexual TDV, physical TDV, sexual violence by anyone, electronic bullying, being bullied on school property, and lifetime forced sex and was analyzed by demographic characteristics and sex of sexual contacts. This report also explored trends in IVV over this 10-year period among U.S. high school students. In 2021, a total of 8.5% of students reported physical TDV, 9.7% reported sexual TDV, 11.0% reported sexual violence by anyone (with 59.5% of those also reporting sexual TDV), 15.0% reported bullying on school property, and 15.9% reported electronic bullying victimization during the past 12 months; 8.5% also reported experiencing forced sex in their lifetime. Disparities were observed for each form of IVV assessed for females and for most forms of IVV among racial and ethnic minority students; students who identified as lesbian, gay, bisexual, questioning, or other (LGBQ+); and students who reported their sexual contacts as same sex only or both sexes. Trend analyses indicated that physical TDV, sexual TDV, any physical or sexual TDV, and both physical and sexual TDV victimization decreased from 2013 to 2021 (although sexual TDV increased from 2019 to 2021). Any bullying victimization decreased from 2011 to 2021. Lifetime forced sexual intercourse decreased from 2011 to 2015, then increased from 2015 to 2021. Being bullied on school property was unchanged from 2011 to 2017, then decreased from 2017 to 2021. Sexual violence by anyone increased from 2017 to 2021. This report highlights disparities in IVV and provides the first national estimates among Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander youths.



FINDINGS, including trend analyses indicating recent increases in certain forms of IVV, point to the continued urgency of violence prevention efforts for all U.S. youths and especially those who are disproportionately affected by IVV.

Language: en