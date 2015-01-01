Abstract

Adolescence is a critical phase of development and is frequently a period of initiating and engaging in risky behaviors, including alcohol and other substance use. The COVID-19 pandemic and associated stressors might have affected adolescent involvement in these behaviors. To examine substance use patterns and understand how substance use among high school students changed before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC analyzed data from the nationally representative Youth Risk Behavior Survey. This report presents estimated prevalences among high school students of current (i.e., previous 30 days) alcohol use, marijuana use, binge drinking, and prescription opioid misuse and lifetime alcohol, marijuana, synthetic marijuana, inhalants, ecstasy, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and injection drug use and prescription opioid misuse. Trends during 2009-2021 were assessed using logistic regression and joinpoint regression analyses. Changes in substance use from 2019 to 2021 were assessed using prevalence differences and prevalence ratios, stratified by demographic characteristics. Prevalence of substance use measures by sexual identity and current co-occurring substance use were estimated using 2021 data. Substance use prevalence declined during 2009-2021. From 2019 to 2021, the prevalence of current alcohol use, marijuana use, and binge drinking and lifetime use of alcohol, marijuana, and cocaine and prescription opioid misuse decreased; lifetime inhalant use increased. In 2021, substance use varied by sex, race and ethnicity, and sexual identity. Approximately one third of students (29%) reported current use of alcohol or marijuana or prescription opioid misuse; among those reporting current substance use, approximately 34% used two or more substances. Widespread implementation of tailored evidence-based policies, programs, and practices likely to reduce risk factors for adolescent substance use and promote protective factors might further decrease substance use among U.S. high school students and is urgently needed in the context of the changing marketplaces for alcohol beverage products and other drugs (e.g., release of high-alcohol beverage products and increased availability of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl).

Language: en