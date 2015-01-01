|
Litt DM, Kannard E, Graupensperger S, Walker T, Resendiz R, Lewis MA. Subst. Use Misuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
37101350
BACKGROUND: Research supports the notion that adolescents and young adults communicate about alcohol via text messages and that this form of communication is associated with alcohol use. However, little is known about how this compares to social media content sharing or about the timing of sending and receiving alcohol-related text messages and associations with alcohol-related outcomes. The present study aimed to 1) document whether adolescents and young adults are willing to share alcohol content via text messages they are not willing to share via social media, and 2) determine associations between frequency and timing of alcohol-related text messages (both sent and received) with self-reported alcohol use and consequences.
adolescents; alcohol use; young adults; consequences; text messaging