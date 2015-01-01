Abstract

BACKGROUND: Research supports the notion that adolescents and young adults communicate about alcohol via text messages and that this form of communication is associated with alcohol use. However, little is known about how this compares to social media content sharing or about the timing of sending and receiving alcohol-related text messages and associations with alcohol-related outcomes. The present study aimed to 1) document whether adolescents and young adults are willing to share alcohol content via text messages they are not willing to share via social media, and 2) determine associations between frequency and timing of alcohol-related text messages (both sent and received) with self-reported alcohol use and consequences.



METHODS: A total of 409 participants (63.30% female; age 15-25, M = 21.10, SD = 2.69) completed a baseline survey as part of a larger study.



RESULTS: While 84.50% of participants reported that they were willing to send text messages referencing alcohol that they would not share on social media, 90.00% reported that their friends would be willing to do so.



RESULTS of negative binomial regressions indicated that sending and receiving more alcohol-related text messages per week and sending and receiving text messages before and during drinking, but not after drinking, were positively associated with typical drinks per week. Neither frequency of sending and receiving text messages or timing (before, during, after) were associated with negative consequences.



CONCLUSIONS: Results suggest that frequency and timing of alcohol-related text messaging may provide insights into alcohol consumption patterns among adolescents and young adults and warrants future research.

Language: en