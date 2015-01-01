SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hull M, Parnes M, Jankovic J. Toxins (Basel) 2023; 15(4): e236.

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/toxins15040236

37104174

Self-injurious behaviors are repetitive, persistent actions directed toward one's body that threaten or cause physical harm. These behaviors are seen within a broad spectrum of neurodevelopmental and neuropsychiatric conditions, often associated with intellectual disability. Injuries can be severe and distressing to patients and caregivers. Furthermore, injuries can be life-threatening. Often, these behaviors are challenging to treat and require a tiered, multimodal approach which may include mechanical/physical restraints, behavioral therapy, pharmacotherapy, or in some cases, surgical management, such as tooth extraction or deep brain stimulation. Here, we describe a series of 17 children who presented to our institution with self-injurious behaviors in whom botulinum neurotoxin injections were found helpful in preventing or lessening self-injury.


botulinum toxin; malignant Tourette; self-injurious behaviors; self-injurious biting

