Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Road traffic crashes due to impaired driving are a leading cause of preventable injuries and deaths. The purpose of this study was adaptation of a European categorization system for driving-impairing medicines in Iran.



METHODS: DRUID categorization system was used as a leading model to classify medicines. Medicines that were compatible with DRUID categorization system were identified and classified accordingly. Medicines that were not compatible with DRUID categorization system were assessed in an expert panel in terms of possiblity of classification. Instructions for health care providers and advice for patients were prepared based on the medicine's influence on fitness to drive.



RESULTS: Of the 1255 medicines in Iranian pharmacopeia, 488 medicines were classified in four categories. Among classified medicines 43.85% and 25.41% belonged to Category 0 and Category 1. About 13.94%, 10.04%, and 6.76% pertained to Category 2, Category 3, and Multiple categories respectively. Majority of the medicines with moderate and severe adverse influences on driving fitness belonged to the nervous system medicines (72.65%). Most of the medicines with non-existing or minor adverse influences on driving fitness pertained to cardiovascular medicines (16.56%). Majority of uncategorized medicines belonged to Iranian herbal medicines.



CONCLUSION: The current study disclosed that DRUID categorization system was implementable for most of the commonly prescribed medicines. Experimental studies are needed to determine the influence of uncategorized medicines of Iranian pharmacopeia. Other countries with similar settings can adapt DRUID categorization system until they develop their own model using original studies.



Keywords: Drug impaired driving



Language: en