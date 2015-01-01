Abstract

Exposure to adverse life events renders North Korean (NK) refugee women vulnerable to mental health problems, suicide risk being one of the most concerning. We examined bonding and bridging social networks as potential moderators of suicide risk among NK refugee women (N = 212). We found that exposure to traumatic events significantly increased suicidal behavior, but its impact was alleviated if they had a stronger bonding social network. The findings suggest that the negative impact of trauma on suicide can be reduced by strengthening bonding between people with similarities (i.e., family, individuals with the same country of origin).

Language: en