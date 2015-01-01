Abstract

In the March session of the Journal of Suicidology, a variety of interesting topics were published that highlight the importance of early identification and rescue of suicidal population under risks. Regarding the key issue of suicide in young population, we have covered long-term trend of suicide rates in Taiwanese youth suicide and exploration of parental perspectives of Campus Mental Health Promotion and Suicide Prevention. Youth-related mental health conditions such as the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and Suicide were also reviewed. The abovementioned essential message called for more attention on the increase of youth suicide and its feature or risks within family or school. As a growing target, screening scales were of noted and readers may wish to refer to suicide risk screening tools such as the "ASQ" (Ask Suicide-Screening Questions) Instrument and the Scale that detect Suicide Crisis Syndrome, which was found to be related to emotional distress measured by the 5-item Brief Symptom Rating Scale (BSRS-5). Moreover, the high-tech application of Machine Learning to predict repeated suicide attempts among the attempters was performed in a nationwide population study in Taiwan. It showed that the field of technological advances in suicide prevention is promising, and technology could also be applied to local government service during the COVID-19 pandemic, e.g., a cohort study in a Mental Health Care Program for people at home quarantine in Tainan City. The other suicide risk-related study evidence was built up to provide an abundant source of insight to facilitate further discussions or thoughts in future research or clinical services, such as multifamily psychoeducation intervention for caregiver depression, Alcohol Binge Drinking and associated suicidality, or gender analysis in the association of suicide risk factors including living alone, health conditions and service use. Finally, it is worth reading the special article of this issue, media portrayals of suicide prevention messages. The evidence of how media affected youth suicide will draw much interest and future investigations. Also, the case report revealed how long-term psychotherapy for a suicidal patient with social withdrawal could be effective given the challenge of the complexity of psychosocial risk factors. We believe that these articles in the session would be helpful to formulate more theoretical basis or research foundations so that more studies will promote the effects of suicide prevention strategies.

Language: zh