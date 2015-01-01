Abstract

In Taiwan, the suicide mortality rate of the overall population has declined gradually since 2006 except for that of the youth under the age of 24. Adolescent or youth suicide has become a major challenge to global public health and social well-being. The youth suicide rates have continued to rise since 2015 and become the second leading cause of death for people aged 15-24 in Taiwan. Significant joinpoints of increasing youth suicide trends have been identified since 2014. Specifically, young females aged 15-19 have had a marked increase in jumping suicide since 2015, and young males aged 15-19 or 20-24 have had an increasing trend of hanging suicide from 2010 to 2021. The reasons for youth suicide are complicated. Numerous risks have been identified such as childhood adverse experiences (e.g., physical abuse, sexual abuse, parental emotional neglect, bullying, and suicidal behavior), psychological factors (e.g., mental disorders, low self-esteem, and hopelessness), low social support, and substance abuse. In particular, the social media use was associated with the rising rates among the youth. Even television dramas related to youth suicide are linked to an increase in suicide death rates among adolescents. Recommended plans may involve creating a more protective environment for adolescents' physical, emotional, and/or behavioral safety through social and familial changes for positive impact under the strong support and direction of the governmental policy. The authors briefly highlighted some of the strengths and challenges in the prevention of youth suicide.

