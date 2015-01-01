SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pan CH. J. Suicidol. 2023; 18(1): 415-419.

10.30126/JoS.202303_18(1).0009

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in all age groups including adolescents. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most common psychiatric disorders in children and adolescents, and its symptoms affect victims in various aspects, even comorbid with suicide. In this article, we review the literature on ADHD and suicide, and aim to examine the possible association between ADHD and suicide, in order to learn more about future treatment plans for these two important adolescent mental issues.


ADHD; CD; MDD; methylphenidate; ODD; suicide

