Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this review was to examine the definition of the caregiver within the target group who provides the best care for major depression patients, the evidence of multifamily psychoeducation protocol, and the educator for the intervention program.



DESIGN: A review of randomized control trials published from January 2010 to December 2022 with the following keywords: "multifamily psychoeducation," "caregiver," "depressive disorder," "major depressive disorders," "unipolar major depression," "randomized control trials," "intervention" in scientific databases in MEDLINE, Cochrane, and Embase.



METHODS: A total of 183 result articles were initially identified and then focused on the criteria of randomized control trials, major depressive patients without comorbid diseases, reports in English, published between 2010 and 2022. Six studies met the criteria, including two randomized control trials, one quasi-experimental study, one pilot intervention without a control group, and two randomized trial protocols.



FINDINGS: Almost studies defined caregivers who provided primary care/support for patients with major depressive disorder as family members, i.e., fathers, mothers, husbands, wives, daughters, and sons. However, the caregiving was the most supportive emotion cited by patients in recent research. In addition, the most popular guideline for researchers was Multi-Family Psychoeducation (MFPE) based on the McFarlane Model and the Evidence-Based Practices Toolkit for Family Psycho-Education. Lastly, the educators in all RCT programs were highly qualified healthcare providers.



CONCLUSION: The results from this review address how MFPE intervention can be implemented by the caregivers that may bring the most benefit for MDD patients, the quality of MFPE needs to ensure evidence-based guidelines, and how MFPE can be delivered with sufficient human resources. Moreover, our future target must be to determine how to provide the best multifamily psychoeducation for major depressive patients and their caregivers to effectively reduce the global burden.

