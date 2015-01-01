Abstract

Background and purpose: Suicide prevention for the young population aged 15-24 is challenging due to personal health, familial, or societal changes worldwide in the post-COVID era. The long-term fluctuations and trends of adolescents or youths aged 15-24 were of noted but lack evidence in the literature. The study aimed to examine the joinpoints and trends in the mortality rates of various suicide methods between genders from 2010 to 2021 using the National Death Registry data.



METHODS: We conducted the Joinpoint Trend Analysis and selected the optimal number of joinpoints using the Permutation Test. The statistics of Annual Percent Change (APC) of suicide rates were also applied.



RESULTS: The results showed a significant upward trend after 2014 in the total population (annual percent change of 18.6%, 95%CI=12.0%-25.6%). For those who aged 20-24, a significant increase in suicide mortality rate was observed after 2018 (annual percent change of 17.9%, 95%CI=3.8%-34.8%). However, there were gender differences and age-group variations from 2010 to 2021 in terms of the upward trend of suicide death rates.



CONCLUSION: These findings highlight an urgent need for suicide prevention and intervention strategies targeted at the young population, especially for vulnerable youths such as female and male adolescents in different age ranges or schooling systems.

