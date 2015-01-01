|
Citation
|
Wu CY, Lee MB, Chan CT, Chen CY, Fan KS. J. Suicidol. 2023; 18(1): 441-448.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Taiwanese Society of Suicidology, Publisher Airiti)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Background and purpose: Suicide prevention for the young population aged 15-24 is challenging due to personal health, familial, or societal changes worldwide in the post-COVID era. The long-term fluctuations and trends of adolescents or youths aged 15-24 were of noted but lack evidence in the literature. The study aimed to examine the joinpoints and trends in the mortality rates of various suicide methods between genders from 2010 to 2021 using the National Death Registry data.
Language: zh
|
Keywords
|
gender; hanging; joinpoint analysis; jumping; suicide method; youth suicide