Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide among youth is a serious public health issue. Suicide risk may be overlooked in clinical practice if risk assessments are not performed. Currently, however, no screening tools are readily available to assess suicide risk in clinical settings in Japan. This study aimed to develop a Japanese version of the Ask Suicide-Screening Questions (ASQ) and explore its feasibility in a hospital setting.



METHOD: Patients aged 8-19 years who visited an outpatient psychosomatic pediatric clinic of a university hospital for the first time were recruited to participate in this study. Attending physicians conducted a structured interview composed of a Japanese version of the ASQ (hereafter, Japanese ASQ) and the Birleson Depression Self-rating Scale for Children (DSRS-C). Participants were regularly monitored for possible adverse events.



RESULTS: Among the 25 patients who participated in this study, 13 (52.0%) screened positive for suicide risk on the Japanese ASQ. Of these, 10 patients did not have any chief complaint or diagnosis related to suicidal behaviors, including suicidal ideation and attempts. Depressive patients evaluated by the DSRS-C were significantly more likely to be screen positive on the Japanese ASQ, and only one of the patients evaluated as non-depressive screened positive on the Japanese ASQ. No adverse events were observed during the study period.



CONCLUSION: The Japanese ASQ, developed and evaluated for the first time in this study, was easily adapted for use in a clinical setting and successfully identified suicide risk that would otherwise have been missed.

