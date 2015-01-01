|
Kodaka M, Nagamitsu S, DeVylder J. J. Suicidol. 2023; 18(1): 449-455.
(Copyright © 2023, Taiwanese Society of Suicidology, Publisher Airiti)
BACKGROUND: Suicide among youth is a serious public health issue. Suicide risk may be overlooked in clinical practice if risk assessments are not performed. Currently, however, no screening tools are readily available to assess suicide risk in clinical settings in Japan. This study aimed to develop a Japanese version of the Ask Suicide-Screening Questions (ASQ) and explore its feasibility in a hospital setting.
adolescence; assessment; child; risk; screening; suicide